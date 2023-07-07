At the end of WWI President Wilson grandiosely proclaimed “We Saved the World” and most believed it, even in Europe. We celebrated and enjoyed a stunning victory yet, behind the hoopla economic developments evolved, without much notice, into a different story.
Before the outbreak of WW I in 1914, we were a giant debtor economy until the Europeans were foolish enough to start a horrible war which prompted the purchases of massive war resources from us. In turn, this transformed rapidly our debtor economy into the world’s foremost creditor economy and it did so within the brief span of 1914 to 1917.
This enormous economic benefit was then tragically neutralized and lost when Wilson entered the war in April, 1917. In so doing, he missed a chance to enrich the U.S. and possibly attain so much wealth through neutrality as to become a giant Switzerland of the globe.
Moreover, Wilson’s action also ruined a chance to end WW I in 1917 when both sides of the contesting European enemies were exhausted, facing mutinies and ready to end the war. But Wilson’s entry not just lengthened the war but also caused long-term economic hardship for us. It is no surprise that Wilson exemplified what Senator Albert Beveridge c. 1889 proclaimed in his shocking speech that “we are a conquering race.” Well, yes like Spain’s vast global empire of long ago and Britain’s similar colonial empire. Yes, a conquering race, enacted like Hitler, an admirer of the British imperialism, who went beserk with his conquering race in Eastern Europe. All resulted in domestic catastrophes leaving their people in chaos, hopelessly burdened with debt and lost, facing a bleak and grim future. Russia, the U.S. and China may want to focus on these historical precedents. It would benefit all three.
Of course, to sustain their conquering policies, their leaders engaged in widespread and subtle public relations campaigns, replete with the aid of literati and often their own autobiographies as exemplified in Hitler’s “Mein Kampf”, i.e. my struggle and Churchill’s superb self-glorifying autobio for which he obtained the Nobel in Literature.
Strange as it may sound, while two of the most prominent conquering races, Britain and Germany, were confrontationally locked into WW II their most prominent top bankers, Hjalmar Horace Greeley Schacht, the former President of the German “Reichsbank”, the central bank, who is credited with solving the unemployment in Germany (though of course Hitler assumed credit for it while in reality the masses ultimately cured the Great Depression) and Montagu Norman, head of the British Central Bank, were intense personal friends, socialized with each other all during the war and one even became a godfather to one of their children. What a contrast displayed by the top bankers at a time when their people engaged in horror.
After WW II, we expanded Beveridge’s dictum of being a conquering race. But, unlike Britain and Germany or Russia we sold it to ourselves as being “in defense of our country”, a slogan and notion exemplified in uncountable ways, on monuments, in obituaries, in parks and even on benches and lots of speeches. Even the Army Corp of Engineers is active in some 80 foreign countries “in defense of our country.”
So, what Wilson started we continue in an altered and globally stretching way across all continents. Tragically and unfortunately, both parties support it and lately both increased the military budget serving these policies substantially in spite of the fact that our military budget outmatches the combined military spending of the next largest 13 foreign military budgets. Such will guaranty economic self-immolation through the trade-off between military spending and giving up improving slum homes and a decayed infrastructure. All in all, it will continue the relative decline of our living standard until the cost evokes domestic rebellion which will force refocusing the priority from foreign adventures to solving severe domestic issues.
