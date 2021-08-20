Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.