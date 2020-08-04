I serve as the Executive Director of Bridge View Center in Ottumwa. We are very proud of our beautiful venue, the 550-plus events we annually host for our community, and our vital role as one of the main economic drivers in our community ($8.9 million in 2019) and delivering important quality of life amenities to Ottumwa and rural southeast Iowa.
We are respectfully requesting the U.S. Congress to act on and support us by including publicly owned venues in the next COVID-19 congressional package.
The COVID-19 global pandemic and crisis has hit the Bridge View Center hard and has put a huge strain on our financial position. In a matter of just a few days, we were running at 100% and hosting multiple events and then we were mandated to close by the State of Iowa for 75+ days to slow the spread of the virus and had zero revenue opportunities. We are open today; however, due to the recent surge in virus activity, many of our events have canceled or pushed back to 2021.
To date, we’ve lost almost 200 events representing almost $400,000 in net income from all the cancellations and postponements. We have faced enormous challenges to keep our doors open, and we’ve incurred additional expenses to reopen safely, including buying new cleaning chemicals to kill the virus, added labor to deep clean between events, and additional signage and equipment for guest safety. This is truly an unprecedented time in recent history for public assembly venues. The COVID-19 crisis has had a much more significant and deeper impact to our venue and financial position than both the 2007-08 recession and the 9-11 terrorist attacks on the U.S.
The Paycheck Protection Program and Main Street Lending Program created by the CARES Act do not include venues like us, built and owned by the City of Ottumwa. We rely on event revenues and ticket sales to fund most of our daily operations, including our staff. We have not received any funding from the $150 billion Congress designated for state and local governments in the CARES Act. That funding has primarily gone to essential governmental services, such as public safety.
We are the gathering place for our Ottumwa community, and we will be a key player in the recovery of our Ottumwa and southeast Iowa economy through the events we host. We create jobs for workers, including local businesses that support our events and operation, and draw patrons to nearby restaurants and hotels, but unless we can get help to relieve the financial burden from COVID-19, we may have to close, and our future remains uncertain. A closed Bridge View Center would hurt and delay the recovery of both Ottumwa and the southeast Iowa region we serve.
We need the help of Senator Chuck Grassley, Senator Joni Ernst, Representative Dave Loebsack, Governor Kim Reynolds, and our local State Legislatures to support funding from the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program for public assembly venues like Bridge View Center so we can continue to serve SE Iowans and be the economic driver for our community.
ONE! Ottumwa.