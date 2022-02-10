Every year on Feb. 8 we have the absolute pleasure of celebrating National Iowa Day, a day dedicated to recognizing everything great about the Hawkeye State.
The 29th state to join the Union is well known for our seemingly endless rows of corn and soybeans, small towns, hardworking residents, and a Field of Dreams.
In Iowa, our farmers are the backbone of our economy. It should come as no surprise that we are one of the leading agriculture producers in the country, doing our part to feed the world. Iowa farmers work hard every day to put food on their table and yours. From planting to harvest, we all know that Iowa’s farmers put love into every bit of work they do.
We are lucky enough to say that in Iowa, our farmers not only feed the world, but they also help fuel the world. Iowa is the top producer of biofuels and ethanol in the country. Biofuels offer a solution to reducing carbon emissions at a much cheaper cost compared to electric vehicles. Increasing biofuels production also helps secure the United States as a global leader in energy production and reduce our dependence on foreign energy sources. Supporting biofuels production will go a long way towards reducing our carbon footprint and Iowa’s producers are up to the challenge.
When you take a look at Iowa’s natural wonder and attractions like the world-famous Iowa State Fair, you cannot help but fall in love. Our rolling hills and fertile land are a sight to see and I am always happy to see them after a long week in Washington. From the Loess Hills to Crapo Park, there is endless beauty that you have to see to believe. And of course, every August we get to host folks from across the country in Des Moines at the State Fair. Rattlesnake on a stick, loose meat sandwiches, rides, games, the Butter Cow, concerts, and the Giant Slide are fun for the whole family.
By far the best part of Iowa is the people. Everywhere you travel in our state you will meet kind, caring, friendly, and compassionate people who will do whatever they can to help a neighbor, no questions asked. Iowans and our Iowa nice attitude are what makes Iowa the best place to work, live, do business, and raise a family.
From the Missouri to the Mississippi, we are all lucky to call Iowa home. Happy Iowa Day!
Mariannette Miller-Meeks is a resident of Ottumwa who currently represents Iowa’s Second District in the United States House of Representatives.