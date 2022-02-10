Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.