Indian Hills and 14 other community colleges in the state of Iowa were created and are governed by Chapter 260C. Our community college has been and will continue to follow the legislative mandate to "operate community colleges offering to the greatest extent possible, educational opportunities and services." In order to offer quality educational opportunities, the college must be fiscally sound.
To meet the needs of students and to meet the demand for childcare workers, a childcare training program was created. It was designed and administered to train students to become childcare workers. To have a real-life experience to learn to be childcare workers, a daycare facility was built, staffed and operated. Members of the community were able to enroll children in the nice, new facility. Students enrolled in the childcare program were trained to be employed in a daycare facility.
As usual with Indian Hills the childcare facility and program was operated in a first-class manner and was popular with members of the community. At the request of Ottumwa Regional Health Center, Indian Hills also operated a childcare laboratory facility at a daycare on the hospital campus in order tot train more students and to help meet a need at the hospital. The hospital facility was expensive to operate and eventually the hospital discontinued subsidizing the operation and the daycare was closed.
Enrollment in the childcare training program has declined so that very few students were enrolling in the childcare program and the college staff determined that the program should be discontinued. Students tended to enroll in teacher education classes in order to pursue a teaching career with higher salaries that in childcare.
Annually the college administration reviews one-third of the programs that are offered. Evaluations consider enrollment trends, cost of operations, employment opportunities for graduates and staffing. It is not unusual for a program to be discontinued. It makes sense that if students are not enrolling in the program and, if they cannot get good jobs, the college should not hire staff and offer the program. Such was the consideration in closing the daycare program. This decision was not made lightly because of the effect closing the daycare facility would have on children and parents. However, fiscal discipline required that the college could not afford to support a service that was not sustainable. Operating a daycare was not part of the college's core function.
Students were not enrolling in the program because employment opportunities were not competitive with other programs such as teacher training, healthcare or manufacturing. As a result, the college found itself operating a daycare and losing a large amount of money. Indian Hills is an educational institution and not a daycare provider. The college was operating a daycare which was subsidized by student tuition, to the tune of $179,000. Your board of trustees raised tuition recently and it is unfair to operate a daycare on the backs of our college students.
Many persons are regrettably upset by the decision, but I can assure you that the decision was made by the administration in the best interests of the college and its students Your Board of Trustees was informed of the proposed decision and concurred with the decision of the administration. Fiscal decisions are a matter of priorities and offering the best programs for the most students is always a priority. As the legislature has stated, Indian Hills is "offering, to the greatest extent possible, educational programs and services."
Indian Hills Community College should be in the educational business and not in the daycare business. If students were taking the college program, the daycare operation would continue. I hope you now better understand the background and basis of the decision to close the daycare facility.
