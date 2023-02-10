I would like to start out by giving you a quote from a recording artist who writes songs to wake society with what he calls “church pub rap.”
“We got to wake up before it’s too late so we can change the world.”
— Sir The Baptist
As we all know words have meaning and as we've also learned over the years words set things into motion. I apologize in advance for some of the inflammatory words, that may make you feel uncomfortable.
What words set things into motion, you may ask. Well, putting it bluntly, someone’s children went to school and used their words to racially harass and in addition to role playing as if they were kneeling on George Floyds’ neck to terrorize an African American student.
For those who think that what happened to this young Black student should not be made into a big deal, you are the ones that need to understand in America no student should have to endure racial harassment while attending his or her classes at school. If a student is experiencing harassment at school, the teachers and the principal, as well as the school district, are required by law to protect them. The school failed this young man and led to his civil rights being violated.
Just in case you missed the point Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 reads as follows:
“It is against the law to discriminate and racially harass people on the basis of race, color, or national origin. This law includes acts such as racially motivated physical attacks, racial slurs, racial epithets scrawled on school walls, and organized hate activity directed at students.”
It is ironic that this discussion has come up during Black History Month, but I’ll take a second to educate you on Black history since it is not being taught in school. The racist acts that were perpetrated against this Black student are the same racist hate that I personally experienced while living in northern Iowa and attending all-white elementary schools back in the 1970s. There was an unspoken law that people of color were forbidden to live within the city limits.
It is the same type of hate minorities had to deal with when nine Black students referred to as the Little Rock 9 attempted to attend school in Arkansas and were met with racist hate.
My question is, when will it end?
What is being done in our school district today to make sure that everyone in the community knows that racist behavior shall not be tolerated while attending school in Ottumwa, Iowa?
Where can the public go to measure the progress of the success that has been made to educate the district and students about the consequences and repercussions of racial harassment?
The Black and brown community needs to know that the district is taking it seriously because it is implied that the parents who send their kids to school here are safe from harm; safe from the harm caused by white kids terrorizing their kids within the walls of the public schools.
My daughter goes to the school where these racist acts occurred, and I ask her every day...
— Did you do anything pertaining to Black history this month?
— Has the school mentioned anything about if a student is feeling racist or any type of harassment where is a safe place where they can go to raise their concerns?
— Is the district informing students and teachers that the school will not tolerate any type of racial behavior?
Her answer is always no.
I am going to use my words to say to the community let’s take heed of this disturbing problem that went on at Evans Middle School, and most recently the racial incident that happened at the basketball game in Fairfield (where the police had to escort the visiting team out of town). This is an issue that is growing here in our city as well as around the country but, here in Ottumwa we in the Black and brown community want it to stop — especially inside the walls of our educational institutions.
The problem is that the district has yet to inform the community as a whole about how they plan to deal with this issue.
Stop hiding and being unavailable for comment. Own up to what happened, because we teach our kids that they need to be responsible and own up to their mistakes. So, you should too.
The Office for Civil Rights has determined that the behavior at the school is one that shall be addressed and the school district agreed to move forward with systemic improvements to policies and procedures to ensure equity for students and staff.
I attended the one meeting that I was led to believe we were to talk about diversity and equity. I figured that the school district would set out a plan to assure parents that the issue was of the utmost importance and time is of the essence. After an hour or so I brought up the topic because there was no talk of finding a resolution which is one of the stipulations in the agreement between the school district and the federal government.
During this meeting, I also raised the point that since there are approximately four months left in this school year, there needs to have a plan of action and implement it now. If you were to educate every person employed by the district so that they are knowledgeable, they can then educate our students.
Just because there's a meeting about this doesn't mean that the issue is addressed. The problem will rise up again. The Black and brown communities want to know now that their child is safe from experiencing the behaviors that make them feel terrorized and harassed.
In fact, the National Institutes of Health says that the part of the brain that prevents a person from involving themselves in risky behavior does not fully form until age 25. So, the middle school students who decided to racially terrorize another student from the Black and brown community is in my opinion very risky because who knows what can happen to the person who decides to go about offending a person whose skin is not the same as theirs?
As an educational professional, I want to encourage educators to remind these kids of the diversity that makes the school/community what it is and remember we send our kids to school, and it is a given that they are safe and learning things that they will use as they grow into responsible contributing members of society.
Let’s teach them what violating someone’s human rights looks like so that they will remember when going to work at John Deere or Walmart and make racist comments, they will remember instead of thinking it’s OK. Educate them so that when they go to college and think they can violate someone’s civil rights just because we have freedom of speech it is not OK. And we must know that if that is the type of attitude that someone has and takes it to their place of employment it brings a negative look to the person and the employer. For example, you, your workplace, and your community will be looked at as racist. Trust me when I say your community because anytime, I tell people where I was born and now reside the first thing they ask is, “Why are you living in that little racist town.”
Let’s start the process to improve equity, diversity, and inclusion and urge the community to get involved by inviting the Black churches, Hispanic churches, or any of the Churches that do not look like yours to participate in the parades that are scheduled throughout the year.
Next time there is a survey for the students to complete, how about noting race and adding a few more questions dealing with racial harassment and or bias? In addition, how do the minority students feel about the school staff? Do they feel safe within the school, and do the students feel that the teachers show interest or treat them fairly?
When the data comes back you should have a better idea of how the Black and brown students see the school they attend.
It is understood that we can't control racist behavior outside of the school. But while our children are in school, everyone should be aware of their actions. I would like to appeal to the readers to have those hard conversations at home and remember the law prohibits acts such as “racially motivated physical attacks, racial slurs, racial epithets scrawled on school walls, and organized hate activity directed at students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.