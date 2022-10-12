Dear Editor,
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the voters of Davis, Appanoose, Monroe, and Wapello counties have the excellent opportunity to elect Matt Greiner to be the next state senator for our District 13.
Matt has nearly four decades of experience in leadership and service to the southeast Iowa community. From township trustee, school board member, volunteer firefighter, Farm Bureau, SIEC board member, union member and former president of UAW Local 2310 and more, Matt knows how to work and communicate with a great variety of people to address the issues faced in rural Iowa such as maintaining high quality education, local health care, infrastructure and water quality, and jobs. To these ends Matt has served as Davis County Supervisor for the past 12 years, is on the Great Prairie AEA board and continues to work with several community groups and advisory boards such as SIEDA, Workforce Development, Senior Center, to name but a few. As a county supervisor Matt knows the challenges of budgeting and appropriation of county funds, planning, and listening to the concerns of citizens, with an ear for fair resolution of those concerns. Matt also continues to farm, coming from 164 years of family farming experience. Agriculture is undeniably the driving force of the economies of the aforementioned counties so who could be better to represent us in the legislature than someone who knows and understands farming?
It may seem that a larger municipality as Ottumwa is perhaps insulated from agriculture until you consider the industry and commerce in Wapello County and Ottumwa that depend upon and serve farming. Matt’s depth of knowledge in this regard and the diversity of his past and present work, his leadership and service experience make him clearly the best choice to be our voice in Des Moines. Vote Nov. 8 for the best-qualified candidate to speak for southeast Iowa. Vote for Matt Greiner, farmer and committed community leader to become District 13 State Senator. You’ll be glad you did.
Mark Hoffman, Bloomfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.