The Ottumwa Community School District will have a question for voters to consider on the upcoming special election, set for Tuesday, March 2.
The question is whether the district shall be allowed to levy a voter-approved Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) of $1.34 per thousand dollars of assessed taxable valuation.
The funds provided from this type of levy are designated funds and can primarily be used to construct, repair and maintain district facilities and grounds, as well as leasing or purchasing technology and equipment for students and staff. Of the 327 school districts in Iowa, 82% have passed a voter-approved PPEL, helping generate additional funds to maintain and repair their school buildings and provide up-to-date technology for students and staff.
Ottumwa Schools currently levies $0.33 per thousand dollars of assessed taxable valuation to support these facility and equipment needs. This levy generates approximately $278,000 annually, or $58 per student. This per student amount is currently the lowest in the state. Similar-sized districts average PPEL resources of $495 per student. In southeast Iowa, this average is $233 per student. (See the charts on the district’s website for additional information: https://www.ottumwaschools.com/school-board/voter-approved-ppel-to-be-on-ballot-march-2.)
The $278,000 of PPEL resources generated in Ottumwa support our six elementary buildings, Evans Middle School, Ottumwa High School, three athletic facilities, and two other operational buildings. The costs to support these facilities as well as costs for student and staff technology devices on an annual basis far exceeds the funds generated, averaging around $1.4 million over the past several years.
We are aware of the financial burden placed on Ottumwa households by property taxes. Property taxes in Ottumwa include levies from the city, school district, county, community college and several other smaller organizations. The school levy represents around 32% of the total taxes seen on your property tax statement.
Over the past 10 years, the Ottumwa School District has maintained a consistent tax levy between $14.66 and $14.79. As we ask the community to consider this voter-approved PPEL, we have made adjustments to other pieces that make up the total school levy. Some of these adjustments are due to growing student enrollment in Ottumwa’s district boundaries. Others are due to a reduction in the number of students open enrolling out of the district.
There have also been increases in state and federal funds for designated student populations such as Special Education, English Language Learners, and Talented and Gifted. The improvements in these areas allow us to reduce the levy in areas to build capacity for a voter-approved PPEL without an increase to the total tax levy from the District.
As we’ve shared in presentations to the school board, community and on our website, the district is in a financial position to add a voter-approved PPEL while still reducing the overall school tax levy from $14.72 to $14.22 per thousand of assessed valuation. This reduction of $0.50 will bring the tax levy to a level last seen in 2007.
Please review the information posted on our website for a more in-depth description of the voter-approved PPEL request and please remember to vote on Tuesday, March 2.