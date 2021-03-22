Legends have power. They lend a sense of the history and memories of individuals, families, organizations, towns, states and nations and can be aspirational. We tend to believe our legends even when they (inevitably) abridge, simplify and sanitize our actual histories. And when a legend diverges from fact too far, it can lead to unhealthy self-deception.
Here in Iowa, our legend encompasses a story of sturdy pioneers, self-reliance with personal accountability, strong communities unified to help one another, commitment to excellence in our public schools, an economy rooted in agriculture from our fertile land, a careful balance between progressive ideals and conservative caution, honest and competent public officials, and good government that provides well for all Iowans. Unfortunately, this legend is no longer our reality, and always understates our shortcomings.
Over the past several decades, Iowa has become a more diverse place with increasingly complex needs. Our population is more centralized in larger cities, with small and medium-sized towns struggling and shrinking. Yet the Legislature has been so focused on reducing taxes that it has compounded this problem by shifting costs of services to these same towns, cities and counties. Agriculture is still important, but most Iowans do not depend directly on the soil for their jobs and livelihoods. Our public lands, parks and water need protection from degradation and pollution, yet the Legislature has steadfastly refused to pass the fractional increase in sales tax authorized by popular vote for natural conservation years ago. This has left the state without the resources needed to improve public lands and water.
Our people are becoming more ethnically and culturally diverse. The Legislature has steadily eroded the fiscal support of our public schools in the face of aging infrastructure, a more heterogeneous student body and rapidly changing technology. Unsurprisingly, student performance has fallen. New workers coming to Iowa drawn by the need for a younger workforce are not always welcomed if they are immigrants or people of color.
We have been facing a terrible pandemic that could only be mitigated by adherence to public health measures of masking, distancing and hand sanitation. Yet public health has been politicized rather than supported. Gov. Kim Reynolds has provided poor leadership, leaving these measures to “personal choice” following the myth that "Iowans will do the right thing." The result has been inadequate compliance with mitigation, excessive cases of COVID-19, too many preventable hospitalizations and deaths. Now life-saving vaccines have been developed. Sadly, the governor and state have lacked a coherent and competent strategy to distribute vaccine doses. Most of the decisions and hard work of developing and implementing vaccinations have been forced on understaffed and chronically underfunded county health departments. Individual Iowans are left to attempt to navigate a chaotic scheduling non-system. This will undoubtedly result in uneven distribution, especially to marginalized groups including elderly individuals, minority populations and those not technologically savvy.
The current legislative session has been the latest example of fact versus our Iowa legend. Republican legislators have introduced an embarrassing number of venal and punitive bills. They want to increase gun rights by adding an unnecessary amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Bills filed aimed to prohibit schools from using the Pulitzer prize-winning “1619 Project” written by Iowa native Nikole Hannah-Jones to enrich teaching about the history of slavery in America, and punish any school districts or colleges choosing to include this curriculum. This is plain old censorship, and racist as well. Republicans want to unwisely divert money from public schools to provide direct support of private schools instead. They propose to suppress eligible voters by reducing mail-in, absentee balloting and early voting as well as unreasonably restricting what county auditors can do to make voting more accessible, claiming they are protecting the integrity of what is already a system basically free of fraud. They refuse to require masks in the Capitol to keep one another safe. It is appalling and sad.
Legends have power: the power to uplift, but also to deceive. Our legends can keep us from seeing what is right in front of our eyes. Iowa is not as we would like to think.
We have real problems and divisions, yet Iowa’s public policy is becoming increasingly narrow, punitive and mean-spirited. Our state government now too often lacks competence. This is particularly obvious in Iowa’s handling to date of the COVID-19 pandemic. We as citizens can only create change for the better if we stop relying on our legend and look at our reality. Iowa can be a great place where everyone is valued and legislative decisions are made for the public good, but we are currently not on that path. We can aspire to make Iowa a better place for all Iowans to live, grow, study and work, but we have a lot to do to change our current trajectory and make that vision a reality.