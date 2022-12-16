When my family migrated to Iowa in 1976, we found the people of Mahaska County to be people of incredible hospitality and welcome. I remember my first day of kindergarten at Oskaloosa’s Grant Elementary that following year – Mrs. Nedra Smith was my kindergarten teacher, and I quickly became friends with other children, several of whom remain good friends to this day. One of my closest friends was Pom Quang – she and her family had resettled in Iowa following the war that displaced thousands of wonderful people from SE Asia.
With the loss of the Vietnam War, the US government assumed responsibility to provide refuge for displaced Vietnamese, and their neighboring Cambodians, Laotians, and Hmong. The United States made provisions to admit about 135,000 Vietnamese and other Southeast Asians in the months following the fall of Saigon, resettle them across the United States with some resources to help them establish new lives. In 1975, President Gerald Ford urged the US to welcome people experiencing life as refugees and soon after, Governor Robert Ray inspired Iowans to become people of generous welcome.
During my fourth or fifth grade years at Grant Elementary, I recall then Congressman Charles Grassley campaigning to become the next Senator for Iowa – his campaign trail brought him to our school. As he spoke across the gymnasium full of school children, parents and teachers, his words made a significant impact on me. He said something along the lines of, “For as long as we can remember, Iowa has been the breadbasket of the world – we produce enough corn each year to feed millions of people around the world. Even greater than that, Iowa is the kind of place people from all over the world have come to make their new home. Immigrants from every corner of the world want Iowa to be their home – and Iowa is a better place because of them.” He posed a question that, as a child with awestruck confidence in grown-ups, lead me to believe there was something genuine within it. Then, the soon-to-be Senator Grassley asked, “Do YOU want to be the kind of Iowan who welcomes people? Do YOU want your neighborhood to be the kind of place where anyone can become who they dream to be?”
When the US and NATO forces pulled out of Afghanistan in 2021, Kabul was soon taken over by the Taliban and thousands of Afghan nationals fled to the airport to escape what would certainly become one of the world’s worst nightmares. In mid-August, within under two weeks, nearly 83,000 Afghans were airlifted to safety; in total, more than 120,000 were evacuated with thousands more left behind. These were women and men who had aided the US and our allies – security officers, translators, interpreters, cultural liaisons, development personnel and more. Because they aided the US and its allies, they would never again be safe amongst the Taliban. These Afghans deserve protection.
There is one key Senator who stands in the way of preventing these children, mothers and fathers from receiving that protection: Iowa Senator Charles Grassley. Some who are close to the Senator suggest that it is actually one of his closest advisors with a strong anti-immigrant track record who is steering the decision, but at the end of the day, Senator Grassley - who has weathered less relevant storms is the one who stands in the way of protecting these American allies.
The National Immigration Forum tells us that the Afghan Adjustment Act, or S.4787, is a bipartisan bill that would provide a path to permanent status to tens of thousands of Afghans who were evacuated to the U.S. following the fall of Kabul in August 2021. The legislation also includes provisions to ensure that eligible Afghan evacuees have been subject to rigorous vetting and screening procedures, and it would improve and expand pathways to protection for those left behind and at risk in Afghanistan.
Evangelical and other Faith leaders, Law Enforcement professionals, National Security Experts and other international policy experts have all given resounding endorsements. Perhaps the most impactful endorsement comes from prominent veterans’ organizations, including Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), Veterans for American Ideals, With Honor Action and Association of Wartime Allies. The veterans’ groups said “On behalf of American Veterans, we are proud to support this bill to assist our Afghan allies and friends. It will ensure we keep our promises as a country. We have a moral obligation to save our Afghan allies and their countrymen.”
So, who in Iowa…who in Oskaloosa will give Senator Grassley a call to let him know that today is the day to inspire the people of Iowa to be people of welcome? Let him know that Iowa is the kind of place where a kid in a small-town school believes that anyone can become who they dream to be.
