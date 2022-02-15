Over the last decade, new housing has been virtually stagnant in Ottumwa. We have averaged five new single-family homes every year while also averaging four demolitions. The economic and quality of life impacts of this housing crunch affect every family and individual in our city, but opportunities for change are within reach.
Among other cities of similar size, Ottumwa is one of the only communities to show population growth in the 2020 census. As of today, there are over 1,500 active postings for jobs in Ottumwa on Indeed. However, unemployment is lower than the pre-pandemic rate at just 3.2 percent. To meet these workforce needs, we have to continue our population growth and those newcomers will need places to live.
But it is not just newcomers. The 2022 Ottumwa Housing Plan observed that hundreds of households, especially middle income households, have unmet housing needs right now. We have called this phenomenon the Missing Middle. The lack of suitable units on the market for middle income families forces those families to compete with lower income folks for the same units. In this scenario, no one wins. Housing costs go up for lower income families who struggle under the cost burden while middle income families suffer discontent with units that do not meet their needs.
Beyond housing availability, Ottumwa has a home values emergency. The median home in Ottumwa was built in 1947. This makes our housing stock substantially older than nearly every peer community in Iowa. Older homes with significant maintenance issues have put Ottumwa in a position where our housing values are lower than any community of comparable size in the state. Lower values mean lower overall wealth for families in the community. But because tax levies are based on values, lower home values force budget challenges. We should not have to choose between paying higher taxes than our neighboring communities or offering fewer or lower quality public services.
With a goal of confronting these challenges, the Legacy Foundation funded and directed the development of the 2022 Ottumwa Housing Plan. This vital document was adopted by the City Council Tuesday night. The first part of the plan is a deep study and evaluation of the housing market and conditions in Ottumwa. But the plan is more than a study of the problem. The Ottumwa Housing Plan is a data-driven roadmap for overcoming our housing crunch.
The most important number in the study is 500. The Housing Plan predicts a total cumulative need for 500 new housing units in Ottumwa over the next decade. We have needs at all price points, in all neighborhoods and for all types of families. With needs at all levels, the solutions require a broad variety of actions as well. We will build 500 units of housing by targeting new residential subdivisions as well as infill development on existing vacant lots and adaptive reuse of underutilized buildings. We will target a mix of new owner-occupied and new rental units at affordable and market rate prices.
In the coming weeks, City staff will be requesting public funds as well as matching funds from our nonprofit partners to develop the incentives to outcompete our neighboring communities and become a destination for new residential development. The key barrier to new housing development over the last ten years is the gap between what it takes to build new housing and assessed value of that housing. These incentives close that gap with a smart investment of public funding into new developments today that generate revenue for years to come.
With the pandemic recovery funds included in the American Rescue Plan, city staff’s careful management of debt capacity and the cooperation of our nonprofit partners, especially the Legacy Foundation, we have a unique opportunity to invest the resources necessary to execute the recommendations included in the 2022 Ottumwa Housing Plan. We are calling on every resident of our community to support Mission 500. This is truly a moonshot effort. But, whether you have lived here for a few months or several years, you know that Ottumwa can be a beautiful place to call home. Join us in the effort to build the high quality housing we need to make Ottumwa home for ourselves and all our neighbors.