Everything has a history.
History is time, the fourth dimension. Those who are aware of their history benefit substantially as do those CEOs and Pols who evaluate and analyze things in the time perspective. Those who focus merely on the here and now may benefit temporarily but impose a huge cost on themselves and on society in the long run. It is no surprise that presently ahistorical policies are wreaking havoc around the globe as they have always done in history.
The nature of historical thinking can easily be understood and exemplified through a few concepts.
Unlike mathematics, chemistry, music, physics, etc. which are all systems and theories produced by the human mind, history is not a system nor a theory. While other fields are of human design, history is not of human design, although humans participate in history and try to shape it, but no one fully controls it as humans control music, physics, mathematics, etc.
History is everything that happened in the past and, by necessity, the most complex field of study. It is out of control. In fact, it is so difficult and complex as to preclude highly talented and gifted child geniuses from doing advanced work as they, not infrequently, are able to do in complex fields like math, chemistry, physics, music, etc. There has never been a childhood genius in history as there are fairly frequently especially in math and music.
The following ideas and concept are helpful in grasping the nature of history.
Full understanding or at least better comprehension occurs after an event. Hindsight is 20-20 vision since all events tend to outrace understanding. We are born before we know it. We get a name before we know why and where it came from. This holds true of nano events as well of macro events. Putin got involved in a war before he started to understand it and so did the Western Allies. Getting high on drug is an ahistorical act of here and now which does not focus on the long term health damage.
Personal events and grander ones, too, all prove that ignorance determines more than knowledge. Most events are based upon ignorance. Buying a car is in its essence an act of ignorance since we don’t know how long it will last and when its components will deteriorate. Once we have driven it for some time, we can gradually evaluate it. Ditto with buying a house or even getting married. All of these major events in our lives are based more upon ignorance than knowledge. Once we acquire some historical knowledge of anything we do we usually start to evaluate and assess it on a sounder basis and begin to understand it more. Statements like “if I had known this…” offer proof that better understanding occurs after an event.
Most historical event have insignificant beginnings. This hold true of humans as it does of major events. We start out as tiny fertilized eggs in a similar pattern as the Revolutionary War of 1776 started out insignificantly in Raleigh’s Tavern in Williamsburg, Virginia when some pols discussed British taxation and we know the gargantuan event to which it led.
One of the most constantly re-current historical patterns is the notion of the arrogance of the present mindedness. This involves the belief that we are smarter, more sophisticated than the people in the past. Yet, if we were to study some prominent scholars hundreds of years ago or even read a diary of some ordinary farmers we would be impressed and would even shed some of our arrogance of the present mindedness.
It is a major feature of political history that it tends to be highly similar around the globe. Top pols tend to assure that their offsprings inherit their position and quite often top military officers shift from a military career to senior political careers. That was a major cause in the origin of nobility and it is also quite self-evident in our history.
Since politics too often solves issues not on the basis of logic, morality or ethics but on the basis of power and influence progress tends to be inefficient, difficult and slow, if not impossible in politics.
It is axiomatic that the present can only be understood by studying the past. We tend to become more historically minded as we age and that is a crucial cause which should demand us to listen to grandparents, especially grandmothers whose historical perspectives have traditionally imparted vast wisdom on the next generations. That the elderly have commendable wisdom also shows up in the fact that the best history is written by those who are older, who have a perspective on their own lives and who see its context far better than the young. Unfortunately, there are currently policies to reduce the teaching of history in both high schools and colleges/universities. That will aggravate our ahistoric mindedness and incur a subtle but invisible cost from coast to coast.
