Communities across the United States observe May as Historic Preservation Month. Since at least 1966 when the National Historic Preservation Act established the National Register of Historic Places, the organized preservation movement has sought to include preservation as an area of public policy. May is an opportunity to consider the impact of decades of preservation work. I invite anyone to do this by taking a moment to consider the history around you in Ottumwa today.
The preservation movement, including the Ottumwa Historic Preservation Commission, has played a critical role in saving important sites and buildings from decay, neglect and demolition. As a City employee, I think regularly think about this in appreciating the building I have the privilege to work in.
City Hall in Downtown Ottumwa was completed in 1912 as the Federal Building. The next time you are downtown, take a moment to look closely at City Hall. Clues the building’s original use are visible in its architecture. Right above the Third Street entrance is an ornamental cartouche bearing a shield with 13 stars indicating the building originally served federal government. Next to the cartouche is a stone emblem of the Pony Express rider. The first floor of City Hall was originally a U.S. Post Office. The entire exterior of the build incorporates a temple front in the Renaissance Revival style. The federal government invested that level of expense and attention to the building because Ottumwa in the 1910s was a booming stockyard community. The building’s second and third floor served the federal judiciary. Today’s Council Chamber was once a federal courtroom. Even my office was once used by the U.S. Marshals!
This building tells important stories about the history of our community. Were it abandoned or even destroyed, the social, economic and quality of life impact would be substantial. Ottumwa has dozens of buildings like City Hall with their own stories. If you stop to look and consider the details, there is beauty to appreciate and history to learn throughout Ottumwa. One opportunity to explore Ottumwa’s history is Main Street Ottumwa’s Upstairs Downtown tours on Saturday May 21st. At this event, six downtown treasures will be opened up for visitors.
The preservation movement is also about recording and preserving the historic record. While many of our historic resources remain, Ottumwa has lost important sites and buildings. Whether through neglect, insensitive redevelopment or the simple fact that many sites were not designed for permanence, these losses could be totally forgotten without the work of preservationists. While nothing but the written record remains, it is because of the work of historians and local enthusiasts that we know that Ottumwa’s west side was once home to a 14-foot wide wooden cycling velodrome with banked turns, electric lights and 3,500 seats for spectators. Marshall “Major” Taylor raced in Ottumwa. Taylor was one of the first Black Americans to win athletic championships in integrated sporting events.
Whether it is in physical buildings or the memories we pass on to our friends and family, Ottumwa’s history permeates our community and impacts our present. Where we can protect our historic resources, we can develop a unique sense of place and character that makes Ottumwa home. City Staff and the members of the Ottumwa Historic Preservation Commission continue to work on that project and we invite you to take time in the month of May to join us in celebrating the progress Ottumwa has made so far.