Every century has its giants who influence millions and leave a widespread legacy. Among the top in the 20th century were Sigmund Freud and Simon Kuznets.
What Freud created in Psychoanalysis, Simon Kuznets forged in Economic Analysis. Both left vast legacies which unfortunately went substantially into the wrong directions in spite of both achieving now and then some positive results.
Freud viewed mental illnesses to be far too much a psychological element rather than rooted in physiology. His theory was garnished with lots of sex rooted in the primitive “Id” below the ego and not that much controlled by the super ego.
Since anything based on sex will overwhelm easily all competing theories he became vastly popular among psychologists and zillions of college students.
Modern psychiatry, fortunately, has re-directed the focus somewhat away from Freud’s imaginary elements to solid physiological approaches.
This does not mean Freud is totally discarded, far from it for some of what he advocated is still applicable and beneficial.
Kuznets' legacy impacts the total economy. He created a method to measure the growth of the economy which resulted in the Gross Domestic Product calculation. It is used globally to assess, evaluate and plan economic growth for a total economy. As is the case with Freud, there are some merits and benefits in applying his GDP concept as a guide for economic growth. But, as was the case with Freud, it also diverts from important elements. In fact, it has even absurd elements which would invalidate its use.
Burning down one’s neighbor’s house, engaging in wars and beating up one’s partner and having lots of law suits and crime all show up absurdly as contributing to GDP growth. Wealth accumulation by bureaucracies, which is one of our rarely admitted shortcomings, also contributes to a positive GDP figure though it does not benefit the people. Our homes, usually made of wood need plenty of maintenance which again contributes positively to GDP growth figures but in reality, burdens the homeowner.
So, on balance Kuznets’ GDP creation has substantially misled us as has Freud’s.
GDP should be replaced with a nationwide statistics which focuses on wealth accumulation by the people adjusted for hours worked per year. In this manner, the masses will be served and not misled by macro-economic statistics. It tells volumes that people have worked more and more for many decades, along with more two breadwinners per family while not really gaining much, if at all in recent decades.
In the final analysis, while Freud’s theories have faded considerably, Kuznets’ are still diverting us from sound and solid statistics which primarily serve the people. It would be worthwhile to have Congress replace GDP stats with a series of statistics which aim to enhance family and individual net worth and not just illusory GDP growth statistics.