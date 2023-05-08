The Coronation of Charles III evoked widespread and massive coverage. It symbolized in an overwhelming manner the complex history of British royal government and its 450 year old unrelenting global colonialism and imperialism.
England was the first country to industrialize. By any standards that is THE top development in global economic history. Having an agricultural revolution preceding it enabled it to support the beginnings of massive increases in productivity through mechanical/technological inventions replacing human labor.
But what happened to this first of its kind awesome historical economic process.
It was not used to benefit to a maximum the living standard of the English people but tragically, if not criminally, it was diverted by the royal governments and the English elites. They saw to it that “Britannia Rules the Waves” and extract monetary benefits through dumping vast amounts of opium onto China in the 19th century by the East India Co. to obtain the resources to buy tea from India and other countries.
The few oppressed the many not just in England itself by ever more in the British global imperial colonies.
Of course, the brutal process was sold as bringing civilization and order to the globe while in reality slavery was spread and exploited by England’s Kings, Queens and elites. In fact, Queen Victoria, 1848-1901, who fought about 60 colonial wars during her 60 year long reign, pompously accepted the title of “Empress of India” and no one laughed. It was all sold and accepted with lots of pageantry, parades, grandiose displays of heroic deeds and garnished by Rudyard Kipling’s notion of the “White Men’s Burden.” It entertained the masses. The British youth read about wonderful tales in faraway countries and happily practiced rugby to prepare for service in the navy and colonies to such an extent that some historians said that the British Empire was fueled by the rugby fields in England. Well, one could add the military academies predating Sandhurst.
At its imperial peak before WW I, 40 million Britishers dominated and exploited globally some 400 millions. Its most famous representative was of course Winston Churchill, an aristocrat, racist, militarist, former anti-Semite, naval enthusiast, alcoholic, nicotine addict who maltreated his own family to such an extent that of four children, two died of alcoholism, one committed suicide and only one lived a somewhat normal life. At the infamous Yalta Conference of ’45, he, FDR and Stalin engaged in a nicotine and alcohol fueled partying which resulted in Stalin becoming the chief beneficiary of WW II.
Though Churchill was rejected by the voters in ’45 his famous self-glorifying books which earned him a Nobel Literature Prize, restored his reputation. Nevertheless, during his Prime Ministership in the early fifties he was totally incapacitated, confined to a bed though still massively maltreating and killing Mau-Mau guerrillas in his African concentration camps. He was the last of the famous ones who served “King and Country.”
Essentially, serving “King and Country” boosted Royal hoopla at the terrific and never admitted cost of the living standard and quality of life of the English people. By the 1960s Britain, the first country to industrialize, was no longer ranked in the top 20 in terms of living standard.
The Coronation of Charles Ill should recall Thomas Paine’s assessment that one honest man is worth more than all the crowned ruffians who have been seated on the throne of England. Though Queen Elizabeth’s charming and mature personality and long reign merely postponed the giant expiation for all historical colonial burdens which is now demanded by former colonialists and descendants of slavery and is confrontationally foisted upon Charles Ill. Joining them are Laborites and those who object paying the continued tax to sustain a massive royal clan and their households.
Charles III’s coronation was a complex pageantry which evoked a menagerie of actions, reactions, demonstration, accolades, etc. which boggle the mind and which illustrate substantially similarities and echoes of the commendable “MeToo,movement,” the history of slavery, current dystopianism, labor issues, anti-royalism, environmentalism, extinction movement, etc..
Those of us who believe in the superiority of our non-royal government—the Founding Fathers specifically prohibited awarding aristocratic titles---may want to ponder and focus on our decentralized and nationwide practices and adulation of uncountable and intense manifestation of royalism. We have Homecoming Kings and Queens in high schools and colleges. It was started and popularized by the father of Nobel Economist, James Tobin, who got us hooked on Homecoming Kings and Queens. Besides this, we had and have on TV “Queen for a Day” and crown uncountable Beauty Queens in lots of venues.
In the final analysis, similar patterns under different names and forms are repeated to a greater or lesser extent in practically all countries. The only major difference is the relative degree of the severity of the burdens and cost.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.