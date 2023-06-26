Overwhelmingly if not brutally our society is characterized by males inflicting sexual abuse, rape or various forms of maltreatments onto wives, girlfriends or other females.
This pattern extends, at times, from the White House and across D.C. on down to the ordinary folks. Athletes, celebrities, influencers, Hollywood moguls, Wall Street financiers, college coaches, even some religious leaders, have been exposed and charged with repulsive misdeeds heaped upon the civilized half of humanity. As a result, too often, a few rotten apples give the many in their respective realm a bad reputation.
Long ago, one of our Presidents has even been accused of engaging in serialized adultery prior to being elected, so much so as to cause his wife to ponder divorcing him until she realized her adulterous husband may wind up in the White House.
This lamentable and tragic and seemingly never ending horror which males inflict on females is reflected in and supported by the ironic conversion of the act of love, which gives rise to all of us, into an act of extreme and hateful condemnation. Our widespread use of the four letter word prevails daily in the upper reaches of our political system, our corporate boards, our educational system and in zillions of homes. In fact, we sort of exported it and dumped it onto the globe so successfully that immature people are eagerly using it almost everywhere. Had we charged a penny for every use abroad, for every use in foreign graffiti, we would have achieved a terrific trade surplus.
In the Olden Days, a vast amount of classical literature in many global cultures focused on chivalry and paid homage to the better half of human kind. It elevated the virtues of females, put them on a pedestal as examples and objects of reverence, admiration and adulation. Such near global practices and policies sustained civility and imparted on the youth guidance for a civilized life. Crime and especially abuses of females were somewhat kept in check while both males and females benefited since societies enjoyed beautiful entertainment through various chivalric manifestations and festivities in literature, music, art and overall cultural realms and at the personal level. Romantic sentimentalism prevailed. On college campuses males paid homage to females by serenading in front of girl dormitories. The family unit benefited especially from these historical patterns and motherhood, appropriately, was placed on top of life’s importance.
Regrettably, in a most tragic fashion, crime, egotism, vanity, parasitism, rape, groping, etc. have TOTALLY overshadowed and supplanted any residual action of the civilizing elements of chivalry. We are almost never presented with any evidence of chivalry in D.C. In fact, in D.C. one has seen plenty of examples of immature males actually bragging about maximizing their despicable non-chivalrous sexual behavior. Not only that, there is plenty of evidence that such nasty behavior serves too often as models to be emulated by those who support the miscreants. In fact, D.C. offers plenty of evidence that even top female pols, who are presumably part of the civilized half of humanity, in actuality, prove to have succumbed to the male induced de-civilized behavior. Their use of the four letter word is shocking to civilized people.
Presently, the general conditions of our society offers no proof that there is even hope for hope unless major national organization take it upon themselves to create a common and unified policy and effort to improve the lamentable behavior of our leadership and restore major features of classical chivalry. Without it dystopia will be waiting.
