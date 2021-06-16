Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.