OTTUMWA [mdash]Bonnie Lou Morrow, 72, of Ottumwa died at 2:12 p.m. September 11, 2020 at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. She was born June 4, 1948 in Ottumwa to Rex and Maxine Pilcher Grimes. She married Richard Morrow and they later divorced. A graduate of Ottumwa High School, Bonnie ha…