May is National Foster Care Month, a time we strive to raise awareness about issues faced by youth and children in the child welfare and foster care system, as well as acknowledge the dedication of the people who support and help children in the system ultimately find safe, permanent homes and lasting connections.
This year, our focus is on developing more comprehensive and individually responsive approaches to addressing the mental health needs of children in foster care. Unfortunately, mental and behavioral health has been identified as the largest unmet need for children and teens in the system.
According to numbers recently released by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, 124 children from Wapello County were in the state’s foster care system in 2022. They were among the 6,600 children from across Iowa and 391,000 from across the nation who faced upheaval and uncertainty due to difficult family situations. It is estimated that up to 80 percent of them deal with mental health challenges stemming from abuse and neglect, as well as the complex trauma of being removed from their homes.
But you can make a difference for local youth and children even if you are not in a position to become a foster parent. Volunteers with the Southeast Iowa Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and Foster Care Review Board (FCRB) programs are ideal positions to advocate for appropriate and effective services to improve the well-being of the children and youth for whom they serve.
The CASA program pairs a specially trained volunteer with a child in the system and ensures that the child's perspective and voice is uplifted and shared with the judge when important decisions are being made. To do this, they regularly visit the child and get to know them, their families, and their situations. The CASA volunteer also collaborates with social workers, service providers, and educators involved in the case to ensure the child is receiving all they need to thrive, including effective and individualized mental and behavioral health supports.
Alternatively, volunteers who choose to serve with the FCRB meet regularly to review cases of children in the foster care system. Their goal is also to make sure appropriate services and care are being provided and the child’s best interests are being met, including any treatment or counseling needed for mental health issues. As a team, they work with judges and other key individuals on the case to identify obstacles and then brainstorm ways to overcome them. Volunteers with FCRB further help by ensuring the case progresses in a safe and timely manner until it is resolved and the child has permanency through reunification, guardianship with relatives, or adoption.
Both CASA and FCRB programs were created with the purpose of providing regular citizens of all backgrounds and experiences a meaningful way to get involved and make a positive impact on the lives of children and youth in the foster care and child welfare system. To become a volunteer with either program, a person must submit an application and undergo a background check. Pre-service training is then provided in topics such as juvenile justice, trauma, social services, and child development. In the case of FCRB, a potential volunteer will be able to observe a board meeting, as well. CASA Coaches and FCRB facilitators also provide assistance and support as new volunteers learn the processes and procedures.
We urge you to observe National Foster Care Month and consider whether volunteering with either of the programs fits with your interests.
