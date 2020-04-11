Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.