Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 52F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy this evening becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.