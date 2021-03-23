It was a fairly quiet action of last week's Ottumwa City Council meeting. In reality, it was both a symbolic move and the only move.
The Blackbird development of the former St. Joseph's Hospital site in Ottumwa was in many ways perfect — it checked nearly every box on the list of the city's needs.
That was in 2015.
In 2021, the site hasn't come very far, to say the least. On the plus side, the demolition is complete and the site is now ready to build, where it wasn't before. What we don't have is St. Joseph's Square — a development of many types of housing on the city's northside.
There's been frustration on all sides. We've expressed our frustration on this page many times, and not much has changed there.
But there's really an important fact here: The city's options are incredibly limited right now. They've been accused (including in our editorials) of viewing Blackbird through rose-colored glasses, and there's credibility to that statement. But an angry mob of city leadership wouldn't necessarily fix this problem, either. Even now, when the project seems dead perhaps it could one day revive. While criticism is warranted with Blackbird's communication and follow-through, we should always be careful before we start burning bridges.
City administrator Phillip Rath told the council last week the city was going to withhold its first payment to Blackbird as part of an economic development agreement with the city. That agreement stands to provide Blackbird up to $3.5 million in payments between 2021 and 2035. The first was due June 1.
These payments are funded by tax increment financing and are rebates. What does that mean? These aren't taxpayer dollars. Instead, the payments are funded by the of valuation at that site. So, Blackbird would pay their taxes and would get the first $3.5 million of the increased valuation back. It's a pretty common way to fund economic development projects, and it incentivizes actually completing the project to get the money.
Since the site is a level field, it's not worth much. The payment being withheld may not have even covered the cost of a Big Mac at McDonald's. But, withholding the payment allows the city of Ottumwa to send a notice to Blackbird that they're watching and don't see the investment group keeping their end of the bargain.
There's not much else that can be done. There are no taxpayer dollars to recoup — Ottumwa taxpayers have not contributed money toward the project. There's not a safety hazard on the site.
Sure, St. Joseph's Square isn't the shiny neighborhood we wanted so bad for it to be, but Blackbird owns the land. A $500,000 grant funneled from the Legacy Foundation to Blackbird helped pay for demolition that was completed.
There are termination clauses to kill the tax rebate agreement between the city and Blackbird, but we don't see much harm in keeping the agreement active in case development of the site does in fact start — and it doesn't appear the city would yet have legal standing to terminate it anyway.
We've tried to reach Blackbird for an update on their plans but haven't heard back. If we do, we'll let you know. For now, just be thankful the worst outcome to this fiasco is some dashed hopes and 10-acres of land ready to build on the northside.