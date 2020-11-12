Experts have long warned that we were in for a dark winter. What was once the worst of their fears and projections are now becoming a reality.
Iowans that are not taking this virus seriously, are not taking precautions, and are denying the overwhelming volume of science need to come to reality soon.
Our hospitals are filling up, and resources are already being stretched thin. The amount of COVID-19 patients continues to hit record numbers — now more than 200 needing intensive care and more than 1,200 hospitalized.
These numbers are pushing hospitals to capacity, particularly in the Des Moines metropolitan area and smaller rural hospitals in the area.
We're seeing tests on our hospital capacity already, and we've hardly begun the influenza season.
To be very clear, hospitals over capacity doesn't just mean they will struggle to care for new COVID-19 patients. This is a problem that will begin to mean hospitals will struggle to care for all ailments, be it a heart attack all the way to an elective procedure.
Cases of the virus in nursing homes are also increasing, with the coronavirus being a major risk to that population.
And things are just beginning to get bad. This rise in cases is among the worst in the nation — only two starts are worse, in fact. This will lead to consequences. Hospitalizations will continue to rise, and soon after, there will be a major rise in the number of dead.
This didn't have to happen. Change now will improve the outlook — it's not too late.
Iowans could have worn masks, avoided gatherings that weren't necessary and limited their traffic outside of the home to the necessities. Life could have continued, but too many Iowans decided the science wasn't real and the guidance was not an attempt to save lives but an attempt to destroy livelihoods.
As of Wednesday, 1,898 Iowans have died with COVID-19. It'll be more than 2,300 by month's end and more than 3,200 by year's end, according to a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Stressful days have already started for medical professionals around the state, whether at hospitals or nursing homes. Tragedy is on the horizon, particularly if we don't get this trend reversed. Please keep these folks in your hearts and prayers.
Wear a mask and follow the mitigation strategies we know work to get this spread under control immediately.
These are temporary sacrifices to be made to help the public at large. It'll help those at-risk be more at ease, it'll help those caring for the most impacted catch up and help save lives.
According to Facebook survey data from Carnegie Mellon University, mask-wearing has improved in Iowa. But it's not enough. Iowa ranks 42nd in the nation for mask-wearing and third for virus spread.
We need everyone to get on board and unite to slow the spread to get this global, deadly pandemic back in check. Good vaccine news gives us light at the end of the tunnel, but we still have a few months of work left ahead.
Wear a mask when in public. Social distance. Avoid large gatherings. Wash your hands regularly. Disinfect frequently used surfaces. Stay home if you're sick. Get your flu shot.