Today's Courier contains extensive coverage of what everyday people think not just in our area but also around the most rural parts of America.
There's no scientific approach to it, and our reporting doesn't claim to predict everything. We talked to those, largely, who volunteered to lend their voices to the Pulse of the Voters project. We appreciate those who did this time around and have before.
The project's goal is not to predict the election but to make sure we're speaking to everyday people and finding out what they care about instead of assuming.
It's not always uncommon that a reporter or editor will be surprised by what a citizen picks up on after watching politics or even listening to a city council meeting.
All of our minds can process information differently. Life experiences lead to different priorities. It's more than just political leanings, but family history, career paths and more.
To those who have written letters to the editor, been on the editorial board, or have let us know what you think — we thank you. Even when we may disagree, we love the First Amendment and we love people who exercise it.
The First Amendment is a cornerstone of our democracy. Journalists must be able to report the truth about governments large and small, without fear of persecution. Citizens have a right to be informed and active in their government and criticize it if they so choose.
Government is by the people, for the people. (Some in Washington, D.C. seem to forget that opening statement to our constitution.)
There's another important part of our democratic nation: Our rights to vote.
Also, in today's Courier, we report that nearly 6,000 people in Wapello County have already exercised their right to vote. In Iowa, a record number of absentee votes have already been submitted.
If you're on the fence about voting, we hope you will, regardless of who you support.
The more who vote, the better. Over our years, brave men and women have fought for our collective rights: the right to our speech, the right to bear arms, the right to vote, among many others.
Saturday is the last day a ballot can be requested through the mail. But there are many opportunities to vote, including on Election Day (Nov. 3).
Auditor's offices around the state are open today for you to vote in person, request a mailed ballot or pre-register to vote on Election Day.
Offices will be open again on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Nov. 2 is the last day you can vote in-person early at an auditor's office or other satellite polling site.
Polls will be open on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day.
We're blessed in Iowa with many options to cast ballots. Please take one of those opportunities to make your voices heard this election cycle.
Have more questions? Need to find your polling site? Want to track your absentee ballot? Head to voterready.iowa.gov, a site by the Iowa Secretary of State that's a great resource for all the information a voter needs.