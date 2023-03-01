The inherent definition of public information means information should be accessible to the public: that means everyone.
But that’s not the case with the 44,000 hours of video tape capturing the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy took it upon himself to release the 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage to Fox television host Tucker Carlson, apparently at Carlson’s request.
On Friday, several other major news organizations requested the same access to the tapes and have so far not heard back from McCarthy. The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Associated Press, NBC news, CNBC, MSNBC and Noticias Telemundo made the requests.
So far, McCarthy has yielded only to Fox News in providing access to the tapes. A lawyer for the other news outlets seeking the tapes in a letter to McCarthy said: “We understand that, in your capacity as Speaker of the House of Representatives, you recently provided the Tucker Carlson Tonight television program with access to certain Congressional records — specifically, previously unavailable video footage from the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. We write to request that the News Organizations be granted access to these materials,” wrote lawyer Laura Handman.
“There is no basis for further delaying granting this access — to these News Organizations or any other media outlets that make similar requests,” Handman said.
McCarthy’s office has not responded to numerous requests by NBC, but in a brief interview with The New York Times last week, McCarthy dodged the question of equal access, saying only the tapes belong to the American public and sunshine will allow everyone to make up their own mind.
Democrats criticized the release of the tapes, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying showing the full tapes will create security risks for members of Congress and staff.
The tapes may show things previously not televised and can provide the public with more information on this historic event that threatened American democracy.
McCarthy had earlier urged all information from the Jan. 6 committee be preserved “for transparency to the American people.”
But transparency is neither a partisan issue nor something one can do only half way.
The best way to allow the American people to see the tapes for themselves would be to provide them to the other media requesting them and then put them online for everyone to review at their convenience.
