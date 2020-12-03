Nine months into this pandemic, and millions of dollars spent on no-bid contracts later, Iowa’s COVID-19 data dashboard still leaves a lot to be desired.
It’s not just because transparency is required of taxpayer-funded governments. The improvements are necessary to help Iowans educate themselves on the pandemic and its spread.
If all decisions are made based on data — a reasonable mantra we’re constantly reminded of by Gov. Kim Reynolds — then the public should be able to see that data.
One of the most important metrics in this pandemic is the rate of positivity. This number, which is the percentage of tests that return positive by county, goes a long way in telling us how rampantly the virus is spreading in our communities.
The state reports a 14-day rate, but those rates can not be calculated by the public because they apparently include numbers the state has chosen not to provide the public. It’s impossible to take the publicly-available numbers from the state and compute a positivity rate that lines up. There are concerns by many biostatisticians in the state about the explanation for the discrepancy.
Currently, testing data reported at coronavirus.iowa.gov refers to individuals. If an individual is tested three times, only one of those tests gets reflected in the state’s public data report.
It’s recently become clear that deaths are being underreported in many of the Courier’s communities and many communities around Iowa. COVID-19 deaths were already under-reported due to lack of testing, but now many local public health offices report death tolls higher than the state.
Comparing death reports from local public health officials and what the state reported Wednesday afternoon, there are 33 deaths not accounted for in the state’s data. In most cases, deaths announced more than a week ago still have not been reported in the state’s public data.
Data on hospital usage is flawed. The state lists a “bed availability” statistic, but it doesn’t account for whether the beds are staffed or not. The number of available intensive care beds has hovered around 350 most days, but it’s not clear how many of those beds actually have the nurses and doctors available to serve patients.
According to a report by Cedar Rapids television station KCRG, government officials have barred local health departments from offering their communities a better picture of local hospital bed data. This prohibition, in effect, means the public doesn’t get to know what the local hospitalization picture looks like.
The state offers county-level hospitalizations data that’s, at best, two days old and is only updated a few days a week. And this data doesn’t necessarily mean a patient is hospitalized in the county, nor does it mean the county isn’t caring for a patient for another county.
Data that is inconsistent, not released publicly or incomplete is nothing new for Iowa in its response to the pandemic. Iowans are not getting the accurate view of the pandemic they deserve.