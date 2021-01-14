There were a lot of calls for unity in the wake of January 6, 2021. On the U.S. House floor Wednesday, as Republican representatives spoke in opposition of impeachment, they dismissed President Donald Trump's impeachment as a partisan, divisive act.
Many of these House Republicans just a week ago voted to undermine democracy. They didn't seem to care much about unity, then.
Our democracy is built on accountability. Those who participated in the events of Jan. 6, including those who incited it, must be held accountable.
While Trump's term will likely expire before the Senate can hold a trial is no reason to forego impeachment. The American democracy can be protected only if Congress takes action against Trump, and a firm statement that a sore loser will not overrule the will of American voters.
Inciting an attack on our Democracy — literally and figuratively — is among the highest crimes a president could commit. There must be consequences, and impeachment is the suitable route for Congress to take.
For months, Trump has laid the groundwork with false claims of fraud that he said led to his loss in November. If it exists, there are more than 100 people of his party, dozens of trial lawyers and experts that failed to convince the courts it occurred — even the courts Trump-appointed judges preside over. That's because there's no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have changed the result. The fact is, more than 81 million people voted for Biden, and 74 million voted for Trump. There is no doubt.
Trump and his enablers built this lie of a conspiracy, making their supporters believe the election had been stolen. Then, as the date for Congress to formally cement Biden's electoral college victory approached, Trump encouraged his supporters to show up en masse on Jan. 6.
Around the country, Trump endorsed the so-called "Stop the Steal" rallies. In December, Trump tweeted, "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!"
On New Year's Day, Trump retweets Kylie Jane Kremer, the chair of Women for America First. Her tweet said, "The calvary is coming, Mr. President! JANUARY 6th." Trump added, "A great honor!" in his Tweet.
On Jan. 4 in Georgia, Trump tells supporters at a rally, "They’re not taking this White House. We’re going to fight like hell.”
Then, on Jan. 6, Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani suggests we have "trial by combat." In a speech, Trump directs his assembled mob to head to the Capitol. He tells his supporters they'll "never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong." He encourages them to "fight like hell."
The impeachment of Trump for this act does not need weeks of legislative hearings and investigation. Congress itself lived through this, and Trump's acts of incitement were broadcast around the world on his Twitter and news channels. The evidence is clear, strong and convincing.
Trump has violated his oath to protect and defend the constitution. He incited the acts of Jan. 6th. He can not hold office again. The Senate should vote to convict.
This country needs unity. But instead of sacrificing accountability, building unity should begin with Republicans and Democrats becoming united against what is right and wrong.