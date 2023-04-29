The bill curtailing the power of the state's elected auditor has passed both chambers of the Republican-led Iowa Legislature and is on its way to the Republican Governor. And it stinks.
Iowa's taxpayers stand to see only detriment from the bill. Those who wish to commit fraud have hit the jackpot.
The bill, Senate File 478, was supposedly born in part from a 2021 Iowa Supreme Court decision that showed the need for the bill. That decision ruled in Sand's favor, indicating that he wasn't overreaching when he requested information from the University of Iowa over a $1.2 billion utility deal. Sand ultimately raised concerns that the deal privatizing the operation of the university's utilities system over the next half century amounted to the "largest financial obligation ever held by Iowa taxpayers," and it was done with little to no oversight.
Noteworthy is a 2019 look by Sand's office into the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool, which also prompted a lawsuit that reached the Supreme Court. An Associated Press story that said the pool, which is made up of Iowa city councils, frequently held meetings at expensive out-of-state resorts caught the eye of Sand. Winneshiek Republican Michael Bergan, was a floor manager of the bill in the House, sits on the pool's board.
Ankeny Republican Sen. Mike Bousselot claims the bill is the Legislature acting as the watchdog of the State Auditor. We think a potential reason that makes far more sense is that Sand is one of the last remaining checks and balances on Gov. Kim Reynolds, and also is the last Democrat in statewide office.
We can't forget that already this session legislators passed a "government reorganization" bill that gives broader powers to the governor, and that the governor already has a history of withholding information from the public given a pending lawsuit brought by the media that recently was allowed to continue by the Iowa Supreme Court. We also haven't forgotten the run-up to the election when Reynolds asked voters to give her "a state auditor that’s not trying to sue me every time they turn around." (Even though Sand hasn't sued Reynolds' office to date, but did find her office misspent nearly a half-million dollars in federal pandemic relief funds.)
Perhaps those who voted for Reynolds have no issue with this "streamlining" and easing of accountability checks. But they should ponder whether they'd have that same opinion if the roles were reversed and there was a Republican auditor alone in the fray of a Democratic-controlled state government. We think it's best for Iowa if checks and balances remain on all government officials: that keeps them accountable to the people who put them in office, to begin with.
It remains to be seen whether the language would cause Iowa to lose billions in federal funds. Republicans who passed the bill claim they fixed problems that would cause that in the initial bill, but Sand and other opponents say that factor is still at play. The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency in their review of a prior version of the bill also outlined this as a real possibility. The Senate did not receive an updated LSA review of the bill after it was amended by the House.
If the bill becomes law, public agencies under audit could refuse to provide requested information. And the issue would ultimately be decided by a three-person arbitration board. Each involved party would get to appoint a member to serve, with the governor filling the last seat.
There was bipartisan opposition from around the state and country, but the legislature mostly passed the bill along party lines with the Republicans having only a few defectors out of their supermajority. Bousselot disagrees the bill weakened the auditor's ability to investigate, claiming "the watchdog still has teeth" and the legislation was meant to protect "Iowans' most personal and private information."
But we aren't buying it. No one should be above the law, and no government official or body should be excused from an auditor's oversight. But that's what this bill does.
We see absolutely no reason to remove the ability to take disputes to court. Putting the decisions on what the auditor is allowed to see will now be in the hands of arbitration boards that, in Iowa's instance, would likely feature a partisan majority with little to gain by allowing the auditor to see information that could show the government entity or official in a poor light.
Those being investigated have plenty of rights, all of which could be protected in the court of law as has been done to date. But they don't deserve the right to decide what the investigators get to see unilaterally. And that is functionally what this bill does.
