For the first time in the Ottumwa City Council's current term, a meeting had to be scrapped due to a lack of quorum earlier this month. This wasn't for a special meeting, either. It was a regular council meeting date that our elected officials knew of well in advance.
While sitting on the bench with a councilmember nameplate doesn't bring with it a large salary sum, the job is nonetheless one that gives Ottumwa's citizens representation in its government. And on June 6, Ottumwa's citizens weren't represented because, as far as elected officials go, only two council members and the mayor showed up for work.
In this case, it takes three to tango — Iowa law requires that more than half of an elected body be present to establish a quorum capable of making decisions. With only two council members present for the June 6 meeting, such a quorum did not exist. (Marc Roe and Doug McAntire were present, two other council members were out of town and another was expected to show but didn't, according to Mayor Rick Johnson who announced the lack of a quorum on June 6.)
It's reasonable for voters to expect those who ran for Ottumwa's City Council, and won, to make reasonable efforts to make the time necessary to represent them on the council.
Representing citizens requires good attendance at official meetings, but also attending special meetings, work sessions, and being engaged in the community through various groups or events.
Items on the June 6 agenda don't appear to be majorly pressing, other than approval of a new police union contract set to go into effect July 1. Should anyone on the council have issues with the contract, it gives officials less time before a lapse occurs. So, it seems likely there's little harm in this particular foul. However, as we've been watching the attendance records of council members for the last couple of years, we have some concerns.
Every council member has missed at least one meeting since the most recent city election. Some council members have missed beyond a handful.
We'll reiterate: life happens. Each of these council members has families and other circumstances that may come up from time to time. And looked at individually, there may be valid reasons for their respective absences over time.
But the citizens ultimately must have an engaged group of council members. The role is an essential duty for those who have been elected. They should do some soul-searching and determine whether they can make the time for this position. And if they can't, they should step aside.
On a side note: as we approach election time, nomination papers for those wishing to seek one of two openings on the council this fall can find those details on page A2 today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.