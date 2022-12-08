This week, the Office for Civil Rights within the U.S. Department of Education released news that should shock every single Ottumwan. Over the course of two school years a straight-A, Black middle school student who attended the district to get an education instead received a racially hostile environment.
The harassment was investigated by district officials, and those officials handed down some punishments to the accused students. But the harassment continued despite those punishments, and the district failed to follow up to see if what it was trying had worked.
A voluntary settlement between the federal office and the school district requires the district to make certain changes to its practices. It must review and change its policies, train its staff appropriately, and pay for the impacted student’s therapy.
But the district’s response got off to a terrible start Tuesday. A statement released to the press, signed by district Superintendent Mike McGrory, skirted the harsh realities of what happened.
Likely, the district is worried about potential legal fallout to come. That would explain why McGrory’s statement is devoid of any remorse or expression of horror at what has occurred on his watch.
But still, the statement does little to inform parents about what actually happened and for how long it happened. Nor does it outline specifically how students who have experienced similar things can report those incidents to the district. The district can’t solve this problem by simply not talking about it.
The statement takes great care in pointing out how the requirements imposed by the Office of Civil Rights can “flow seamlessly into the work we are already deeply engaged in.”
“Our district is always working to be the best,” McGrory wrote, an ode to the district’s core branding message and initiative.
McGrory pledges transparency, but didn’t outline just how the district will be transparent with its community. For starters, our hope is it will publicly release any reports and audits it's required to create as part of the settlement, while also making public any training materials it uses for students and staff. It should also hold meetings with a diverse group of citizens in the community and school district to gather feedback and monitor the district’s progress toward a more inclusive and welcoming environment — which should all be open to the general public to observe.
That a Black student can be left to endure this level of racist behavior shows the district has failed wholly at its most important task: creating a safe and enriching environment for every single student that walks into a district building.
It took a complaint to the federal government for this issue to finally be addressed by the district and reach the public eye. And the district’s first public response hides behind vague promises and a marketing campaign.
