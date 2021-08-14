This week, Iowa earned a worldwide spotlight. Thanks in part to the 1989 Field of Dreams film, Dyersville, Iowa hosted the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees in an event that captured social media awe.
Players exiting the adjacent cornfield pregame was merely one of many acknowledgments to the fantasy film that's led to one of our state's most famous exhibits.
It was a great moment.
Less great was the data released by the state of Iowa a day prior, which showed continued growth in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
As the COVID-19 pandemic had slowed in the spring months, the state had cut its update and has slowly begun peeling away data points from Iowans.
Readers of the Ottumwa Courier will notice we had ourselves shifted to once-a-week reports on the pandemic, instead of our traditional daily updates as cases had slowed considerably. The state also made that move, now issuing weekly data updates Wednesday afternoons.
While there was a time when cases were growing at such a slow pace, daily updates weren't really necessary. However, as cases climb the state should be quick to re-institute daily updates to keep Iowan's informed. Iowa should do that now, and should have done that already.
The number of COVID-19 cases is showing a steady climb thanks to the delta variant of the coronavirus. More and more Iowans are being hospitalized. In both metrics, Iowa is approaching the highest levels since February.
Meanwhile, the state has removed long-term care tracking and other parts of the website reveal data only usable to those who keep a regular log to track increases over time.
Additionally, the data provided continues to fail to answer the most frequently asked questions from Iowans, including how many of the new cases occur in those who are unvaccinated. Local officials and federal data signal that its likely the vast majority of new cases are unvaccinated individuals, and virtually all hospitalizations and deaths are those who didn't get vaccinated.
We're a ways off from the November and December spike that led Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a mask mandate and nearly crippled our hospitals.
But 91 of Iowa's 99 counties have a community transmission level of substantial or high according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The designation means the CDC recommends everyone, even those who are vaccinated, wear masks indoors.
Reynolds said this week she believes, based on data reviewed by state officials from other countries, that Iowa's cases are only on a momentary uptick. However, an epidemiologist hired as a consultant by Polk County expressed this week that the state appears to be following the same path as Missouri and Arkansas.
In Missouri, daily cases had grown to double what they were in July, and roughly half what they were during the worst of Missouri's pandemic in the fall. Hospitalizations have surged so much so that Republican Gov. Mike Parson this week announced the state would spend $30 million from the federal government to bulk up hospital staffing and set up antibody infusion centers to treat COVID-19.
Everyone is tired of COVID-19, and it's understandable. But the pandemic isn't over. Until it is, we need to have access to quality data updated consistently so Iowa citizens have access to information to make informed decisions.