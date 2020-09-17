Ask either side, this fall’s presidential election is an important one.
As with any president seeking a second term, voters face in essence a referendum. Have the last four years been better, or worse? That’s essentially the decision on the ballot.
Periodically since 2018, The Courier and its many sister newspapers have taken the pulse of voters local and afar. It’s time for us to do that, again.
We’re looking for volunteers — particularly common, everyday people who plan to vote this November — who will let us have conversations about politics.
Our hope is we’ll end up with a wide representation of views and diversity that gives readers a sense of what their community is thinking. We need Trump supporters, Biden supporters and those leaning third party to produce a good story.
We’ll be asking what issue is most important to you, and what is influencing your vote the most.
We want to know your thoughts on the country’s direction since 2016?
What are your takes on the nationwide protests of racial injustice? What’s your view on our local, state and national law enforcement?
Who do you expect to vote for?
How are you voting? Do you have concerns over mail-in voting?
Have your views changed recently, and why?
How are you dealing with political tensions in your life — amongst your family and friends?
We are beginning this story with a blank document, and we’ll begin the interviews with blank pieces of notebook paper. We want you to drive the conversation with what is important to you. This will allow us to take an accurate and fair pulse of our area voters.
Help us tell the full story of voters in our community. Interested? Let us know by emailing news@ottumwacourier.com. Or if you have questions, ask away. We’ll be following responsible practices and taking any necessary precautions during COVID-19 while completing the interviews for this story. We're planning to complete interviews for this story in late September and early October.
Additionally, there are other ways to get involved and make your voices heard. We've started to see an uptick in letters to the editor for political endorsements. Say what's on your mind, in less than 400 words, and we're more than happy to give you space on our editorial page, assuming the letter meets our other guidelines. We will publish letters to the editor on political topics until Oct. 29, so make sure you get them in before Oct. 26.
And, as always, we urge you to vote. Whether it's in-person at the polls on Nov. 3, or by mail or absentee at the courthouse. And not just for president, but those local and state races, too.