Politicians and their Friday evening news dumps. A classic tactic: announce your potentially unpopular news, but do it as reporters and your communications staffers are leaving for the weekend.
Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has insisted her decisions are based on data and advice from experts, decided Iowa didn’t need a mandate on masks or restrictions on the number of people who can attend an event anymore. And she made that decision without consulting the Iowa Department of Public Health.
What magic metrics did Reynolds see that influenced this decision? Why didn't she mention this at last Thursday's press conference? Why was this just announced by a quick late afternoon press release on a Friday? A reporter asked just that, and Reynolds dodged, we assume because the state's own data clearly shows the mandate worked. At this point, truly following the data, there's only a case to be made to continue those strategies, not to remove or relax them.
She retreated again to her speech about how Iowans will do the right thing and don’t need a government mandate telling them what to do. Be nice if that were true, but we know that many Iowans weren't doing the right thing. Expecting Iowans to do the right thing is what got us to the near-breaking point in November. Before November, not enough Iowans were wearing masks and acting responsibly. Reynolds was forced to mandate masks because the state's hospital system was on its knees.
The mandate, and the mask-wearing that resulted, clearly worked. Within a couple of weeks, virus cases and hospitalizations started trending downward. As of Wednesday, the state is now at a point that rivals where we were in the fall, when the virus was still spreading but doing so with some level of containment and without stretching our hospitals too thin.
But now Reynolds, whether she realizes it or not, has sent a message of "the coast is clear" with her removal of the mandates. Then she waited six days before telling Iowans she still wants them to wear a mask, but that she just doesn't think a government mandate is necessary.
At a time when we’re trying to get vaccines into the arms of Iowans, we cannot afford another November. Limiting attendance at events and businesses, and wearing masks when outside the home, helped us steady virus spread in this state. Continuing to mandate those items is crucial to ensuring we remain at these lower levels of virus spread. These are not causing undue burdens on Iowans. Again, we are in the middle of a once-in-a-century deadly pandemic.
Reynolds says she wants to make sure students can go back to school, and that Iowans need their livelihoods. We agree, and we believe we can have those things occur safely. But, in order to sustain it, we need the very mandate she threw out the window.
The simple psychology is a lot of Iowans were doing the right thing, and have from the start. But many others look to people like Reynolds for their direction, and the words "suggested" or "recommended" simply do not carry the same weight as "mandated." This is just a reality Reynolds seems intent to avoid.
We hope our readers will continue to act as though nothing changed with the mandate. Wear a mask, social distance, stay home if you're sick and wash your hands. These steps work, the data proves it, and if we all do them we can keep the virus spread at a controllable level.