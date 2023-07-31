The City of Ottumwa announced at the end of the Monday business day that they’ve parted ways with three employees at the Ottumwa Fire Department.
The separations were by termination of two employees, and a third resigned in lieu of termination. The city announced the decisions, which comes at the end of an investigation into misconduct conducted by an outside firm hired by the city in May.
While the city may well attempt to give a boilerplate response to the effect of “these are confidential personnel decisions” when asked to give further details, they do owe the taxpayers an explanation. To date, the city has not shared why it began an investigation. And in their Monday press release, they didn’t go into much detail, either.
When the Ottumwa Courier first reported on the investigation in May, city administrator Phil Rath told our reporter the city had no details at this time as they hadn’t yet received any findings from the investigation. Similarly, Ottumwa Fire Chief Tony Miller said, “There’s not a lot to say right now. Down the road there may or may not be.”
Clearly in May, the city had an idea of what went on. After all, they met in closed session for an hour to discuss “personal information in confidential personnel records of government bodies relating to identified or identifiable individuals who are officials, officers or employees of the government bodies.” Following that closed session, the council unanimously approved the hiring of a Des Moines law firm — Dentons Davis Brown PC — to conduct the review. To conduct that review, taxpayers paid anywhere from $230 to $480 per hour. The total cost is not yet known.
Iowa law requires that governments explain the reasons and rationale for an employee’s departure in cases of demotion, termination, or resignation in lieu of termination. The Iowa Public Information Board has further advised governments that those explanations in order to comply with the law require they provide the public a level of detail beyond simply stating employees violated policies.
In a 2018 advisory opinion, here’s what the board had to say: “In order to meet the new requirement in 22.7(11)(a)(5), government bodies must say which law, rule, or policy, if any, they believe the employee violated and provide at least one sentence about the behavior or incident that triggered the action. The explanation should include details, such as the date(s) of alleged behavior, location, and how it was discovered.”
In Monday’s press release, the city simply said that the firefighters were relieved for “actions and behaviors that violated department rules, safe practices and the values and standards of the City of Ottumwa.”
The captain was relieved for what the city said was a “failure to adequately lead those under his command and further displaying an attitude of indifference toward holding employees accountable to the values and standards of the department and the City of Ottumwa.”
While the city may wish to leave their explanations at that, those explanations aren’t good enough. The Courier has filed a public records request seeking more details and will follow up once information is provided. The city could have chosen to simply provide this level of information from the get-go, instead of letting the gossip mill flourish in the meantime.
And, let’s not forget, the public remains in limbo over the status of public works director Larry Seals, who former mayor Tom Lazio rightfully took city officials to task over earlier this month. In responding to those concerns, Rath said two weeks ago the city would provide the “appropriate level of information” once it’s ready.
This is becoming a pattern for the City of Ottumwa. In any organization, there are bound to be firings and dismissals of employees. But those instances still require transparency. It’s the law, after all.
