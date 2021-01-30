Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning changing to all rain for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, light snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.