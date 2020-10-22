You’re tired of hearing about COVID-19? Tough, because it's time to act.
On Wednesday, Iowa set records of the worst kind in the COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is now worse than when we shut down businesses and activities across the state and country. While difficult, this action saved lives and allowed our front-line doctors and nurses to keep from being over-taxed.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has resisted a mask mandate by insisting that Iowans will do the right thing. The data is showing, clear as day, that Iowans are not.
Reynolds has not set a good example for Iowans. She has been frequently seen without a mask and even attended a campaign event for President Donald Trump with thousands of people.
It's time for Reynolds to establish a statewide mask mandate for Iowans and to re-implement mitigation strategies against large gatherings and events, and perhaps go further if numbers don't retreat soon. Throughout this pandemic, Reynolds has been persistent that data will drive her decision-making. If that's the case, she'll announce these steps quickly.
Iowa is at record hospitalizations. Beds are becoming sparse in the southeast Iowa region, which includes Wapello County and counties like Johnson, Clinton and Des Moines. The state reports this region has less than 17% of its inpatient beds available. Statewide, roughly two-thirds of hospital beds are spoken for.
As of Wednesday, 134 patients were in an intensive care unit, the highest number since May 13. There were 534 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number we’ve seen. The trend for new admissions is the highest it's been.
Doctors and scientists who have studied infectious diseases for their entire lives are who we should be listening to. And they are virtually unanimous in their message for the need to mitigate the spread of this virus.
More people will die if we do not flatten the curve, again. As bed availability creeps downward, that doesn’t just mean those with COVID-19 risk not having access to life-saving care. The growing and record use of hospital resources is approaching levels that begin to jeopardize whether someone who has a heart attack can receive the care they need.
The trickle-down effect of what is growing will lead to a greater death toll around the state. (Speaking of which, Iowa hit a new high there on Wednesday when 31 had died since the previous day.)
It is time to act to reverse these trends before it’s too late — before it’s your loved one that has delayed hospital care because we’re out of resources.
Wear a mask in public.
Social distance.
Limit your trips outside the home.
Avoid large gatherings.
Wash your hands.
Failure to take these steps now will mean you’re part of the problem.
These steps won’t be in place forever. They are not intrusive. The benefit of Iowans following them is that we can limit the virus' impacts on our families, our hospitals and our economy. But until we get a vaccine that can allow the population to become immune to this virus, we have to make sacrifices for society's greater good.
We don't have to live in fear of this virus. We can carry on with many normal activities. But we have to be safe in doing it.
The mitigation strategies above are proven. Many Iowans have not been following this guidance, and now we are creeping toward a dire situation if they don't begin acting more responsibly.