Dear Editor,
Almost everywhere you go in Ottumwa you’ll see trash, garbage, litter. Granted, the wind does a good job distributing it around but it started out being litter. I enjoy walking through Wildwood park but don’t like seeing all the trash so I started taking a 30 gallon trash bag once a week and filling it up every time. I am slowly seeing a decline in the amount of trash in just this location.
I can’t help but wonder what ever happened to community service workers we used to see. There are hundreds, probably more of people that owe fines, that sadly have no intention of paying them back. It seems to me that giving people the option to work off their fines by doing community service would be a great way to clean up the city of Ottumwa.
I’m sure there are issues involved doing this, mainly paying someone to supervise, but look at the alternative. Eventually the courts will impose a contempt of court on those that refuse to pay their fines, that could result in 30 days stay in jail. Not sure what it cost the citizens of Ottumwa to house someone in jail for 30 days but I’m sure it’s a lot more than the cost of paying someone to supervise a community service crew.
Since the people that would be willing to pay their fines through community service would show up to work anyway, maybe it’s possible to find supervisors on a volunteer basis.
I think it’s a shame that we as a community choose to live in a city so full of trash and garbage. I really think we are all better than that.
Mike Stagers, Ottumwa