Dear Editor,
After turning on the news do you wonder can our economy get any worse? I do. In two short years we’ve gone from an optimistic recovery to an economy in chaos with a long-term recession looming.
Remember 24/7 headline news is a distraction from the real story, America is in hard times and your paycheck covers less due to inflation.
Our energy bills have increased and 20 million people are late paying their bills.
The cost of groceries and supplies are at a 43-year high.
Our seniors and workers savings’ accounts have shrunk.
Gas and diesel fuel is still high and will get higher due to the new taxes just imposed by Biden. “If you got it, a truck brought it.”
Wages cannot keep up with inflation and credit card debt is at a 20-year high.
To make matters worse, interest rates have climbed and are going to continue. The Federal Reserve won’t be able to solve the problems alone as it cannot control Congress or the President's disastrous executive orders. Feckless laws passed by the Democrat majority in Congress have caused this situation.
We all want to feel hopeful. We can turn this around. Vote on November 8th. Take a fresh look at conservative candidates who are fighting an uphill battle for America’s stability and security. Chuck Grassley, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn have specific plans to improve the economy and need your vote to make it happen.
This election is about the economy.
Viki Wilson, Ottumwa
