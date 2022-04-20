Dear Editor,
I want to thank Mike Stagers for his letter to the editor Tuesday, April 19 [City of litter]. I am in total agreement with any ideas for cleaning the trash in and around Ottumwa.
The ditches, the streets, the creeks, they all are full of trash. There are dead animals laying in the streets, in and on the highways.
I commend you Mr. Stagers for taking it upon yourself to start with Wildwood Park. If I were able, I would gladly be a part of your quest to clean this town and area to what it should be.
I would make a suggestion to our Mayor and city council to perhaps get advice from a city 50 miles northwest of Ottumwa. It is as clean as Ottumwa should be. It is so obvious when returning from there to see how dirty Ottumwa does not have to be.
Lynn Bacus, Ottumwa