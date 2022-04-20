Dear Editor,
There’s a certain energy in towns that are experiencing a renaissance. Towns that know they are great, but don’t let it go to their heads.
The renaissance happening in Centerville, Iowa is due in no small part to the efforts of the Centerville Young Professionals. Their members have the kind of swagger you saw in winning teams like the 2015 Royals or the US Women's Soccer Team. The fascinating thing to me is that the swagger isn’t arrogant.
Most Chambers in America have a Young Professionals group; however, Centerville’s has become a driving force in the community. A force for good in so many ways that they are talked about at nearly every public meeting, be it the City Council, the Chamber, or among folks just walking laps around Centerville’s “largest town square in the world”.
Focusing on the strengths of the team and creating ways to expose those strengths to the community is an incredibly mature approach to management and group dynamics.
Because CYP thinks about and utilizes the strengths of their members, they punch way outside of their weight class. For example, Makenzie Exline is gregarious, kind, and has never met a stranger; she can take credit for inviting about two/thirds of the current members to their first meeting.
Brian Clark is a workhorse who keeps his word. Not only does he own a very successful plumbing company, he shows up to every event he says he will. He was elected Vice President by acclamation.
Joel Cowan acts as the CYP sponsorship czar. He pushed an idea to move away from the event to event fundraising most organizations struggle with, to an annual sponsorship. This change has been received with a sense of relief from the businesses who support their efforts.
One of their most impressive accomplishments is that they charge no dues but somehow raised enough money to give away $10,000 in scholarships to Appanoose County seniors.
“What I like about CYP - we are mostly folks that weren’t involved in every single thing in High School. We don’t necessarily come from families where volunteering is a thing we do...The power of CYP is that it rewires your brain to embrace the community and literally be the change we want to see in our little corner of the world. Nobody needs to peak in High School," said Delaney Evers.
Mike Matthes, Centerville