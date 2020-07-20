Dear Editor,
I would like to take a moment to brag about my amazing students.
I am the Teen Outreach Program facilitator at both Ottumwa High School and the Accelerated Career Academy. The TOP program promotes the positive development of adolescents through curriculum-guided and interactive group discussions, positive adult guidance and support and community service learning.
Students this year completed two service learning projects. The first project was designing a Jurassic Park themed trunk for the Main Street Ottumwa trunk-or-treat event. Their theme won first place and boosted their confidence to continue giving back to the community. During the second project, students made small items for children that could be used as stocking stuffers during the holiday season. The items were sold at a vendor fair, with all profits donated to Heartland Humane Society. They were unable to finish their final projects due to COVID-19, but hope to complete them in the near future.
Ottumwa has some outstanding young people that are doing wonderful things in our community.
Kolby Streeby, Teen Outreach Program Facilitator