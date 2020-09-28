Dear Editor,
I am writing to thank all the staff of Ottumwa Regional Health Center for the outstanding care I received during my recent bout with COVID-19.
I was originally admitted to the hospital and after two days it was determined that I needed to be transferred to Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. After my time in intensive care, I was returned to ORHC for rehab. In total, I spent 5 weeks in the hospital. During my time at ORHC, I experienced nothing but the finest professional caring staff, who did everything they could to help me through this virus, assist me with getting better, and making my stay as comfortable as possible.
Ottumwa should be very proud of our hospital and all the staff who work there. I can't thank them enough for saving my life, and working so hard to help me begin to walk again, regain my strength, and improve my breathing. From the doctors, the nurses, respiratory therapists, occupational therapists, and physical therapists, I received the best possible care. I would put my life in the hands of Ottumwa Regional Health Center any time I needed medical attention.
Thanks again ORHC,
Kenneth McLeland, Ottumwa