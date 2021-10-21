Dear Editor,
On Friday, Oct. 15, I was in a funeral procession for the husband of a very dear friend. During the ride from the funeral home to the cemetery, there were many vehicles pulled over to the side of the road out of respect for this man and those who cared about him. The motorcade approached John Deere, where the workers are on strike. The men and women had put down their signs and most had their hands or hats over their hearts.
It was quite touching. This display of respect was noted and appreciated by those in attendance at this memorial service.
I hope the family and friends of Kelly Horsman allow me to speak for them when I say thank you to all those who took a few moments to revere him in this way. He was taken from us way too soon and absolutely deserved the respect that was given.
Marquetta Huffman, Ottumwa