Dear Editor,
If you are unable to define why you are running for public office then you make up things about your opponent, throw them out there and see if they stick. A time old tactic that unfortunately works. The television ad by Adrian Dickey accusing his opponent Mary Stewart for the open State Senate seat is outrageous and is typical of a desperate candidate.
The opening sentence by William Jordan in The Power of Truth is, “Truth is the rock foundation of every great character. It is loyalty to the right as we see it; it is courageous living of our lives in harmony with our ideals; it is always power.” Mary Stewart has a life time of adhering to the Power of Truth.
Please join me in casting you vote for Mary Stewart in the special election for the Iowa Senate.
Gordon Aistrope, Ottumwa