Dear Editor,
Recently I have seen a misleading advertisement paid for by a trial lawyers group that lobs unfair attacks at State Senator Adrian Dickey. The ad dishes out untruths about Senator Dickey and is very misleading. It is very disappointing that a trial lawyers group would insult one of our local legislators who is working to help improve our state.
As is often the case, I urge the reader to "follow the money." Those attacking Senator Adrian Dickey are clearly annoyed by a bill that would make it more difficult for them to profit off the pain and suffering of others.
I have known Adrian and his family for many years having lived in Jefferson County and Keokuk County for more than 14 years in the past, and I am now a constituent in Van Buren County. They are good people who have dedicated their lives working in and investing in southeastern Iowa. If you have met Adrian, you know he is passionate about his family and his work, both in Des Moines as a Senator and in his business life.
Not only has he defended hard-working Iowans and small business owners, he also has spent years as a volunteer firefighter, and has served in many other organizations in his own area. He is a respected member of his community and has already accomplished a great deal for residents of southern Iowa in the short time that he has been representing us.
Senator Dickey is someone that we can all count on. He has been working hard to fight inflation, pass historic tax cuts, and expand freedom for us in southeast Iowa. If you haven't had the pleasure of meeting him, I encourage you to contact him about the issues that are important to you, he is one of the most down-to-earth legislators we have had in office in many years and is very responsive to constituent communications. I encourage you to get to know him and evaluate his service based upon truth rather than attacks from self-serving trial lawyers.
Richard Van Nostrand, Keosauqua
