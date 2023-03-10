Dear Editor,
The recent ad opposing State Senator Adrian Dickey for trucking tort reform was uninformed: SF 228 won’t make it more difficult to sue, but places a $2 million cap on noneconomic damages victims can receive in suits against trucking firms whose employees caused accidents. This bill does not cap medical expenses, lost earnings, or punitive costs, and increases the percentage of punitive costs going to victims from 30% to 100% (the State would receive nothing, instead of the current 70%).
Trial lawyers typically earn 40-50% of settlements. This cap lowers exorbitant lawyer revenue, reducing suits. No evidence is given that Adrian supported these bills for just personal reasons, or for the state trucking industry. The trucking industry is Iowa’s second largest employer: anything hurting it hurts everyone with higher costs, trucks bring everything we buy. Versions of this legislation were introduced long before he was elected.
Supply chain issues cause up to 2 years’ delay to get equipment, truck owners pay up to 2 years of registration fees without that equipment. HF 2038 would allow them to pay registration when they receive it.
Trucking companies’ insurance deductibles are often $50,000; individuals often $500, because trucking companies are more prone to be sued. Companies must first meet that higher deductible before paying for the replacement rental vehicle. One-man trucker companies whose truck is damaged often can’t afford a rental truck during repair. Without revenue, they can go out of business. Rental vehicles aren’t available in most of Iowa, so companies must take a revenue-losing day to drive to the nearest large city.
The $2 billion in settlement revenue earned by lawyer Nick Rowley of Decorah the past 10 years means $1 billion in revenue. “Some of Nick [Rowley]’s other recent successes include… a[n] $8,600,000 jury verdict for a young man who fell from a hotel balcony while intoxicated…” There’s more to this issue, but Is it fair for the intoxicant to receive all the money, and the hotel pay all the money? Is $8.6 million fair?
Seven of the nine lobbyists opposing this bill represented attorney organizations, 98 other lobbyists didn’t oppose it. Lawyers’ campaigns against lower caps hurt themselves, in the big picture: we’re all part of society, and in the long term, their settlements are unsettling, not to anyone’s advantage, not even theirs, not even their clients.’ How litigious will we be? “As you sue, so do you reap.”
Einar Olsen, Fairfield
