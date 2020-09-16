Dear Editor,
At this moment, we are a nation in great need.
We need:
— leadership that will not rip families apart at the border, incarcerate immigrant children, and then ignore them.
— a leader who will not himself create a constitutional crisis and a Senate that in turn looks the other way.
— our president to be someone that doesn't collude with our enemies, repeatedly commit treasonous acts, and sanction human rights atrocities.
— a leader who doesn't mock individuals with disabilities, promote homophobia, and fuel the fires of racism, hatred and division.
— someone in the White House who doesn't undermine the nations' governors when they protect First Amendment rights to peaceful protest.
— to know that the person occupying the Oval Office supports the right of everyone to access good, affordable health care, no matter what their income level and regardless of any pre-existing conditions they may have.
— to know that our president believes in the words of our Founding Fathers; that we are all created equal, endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights, and that skin color, religion, sexual orientation, country of origin, or language spoken does not exclude one from these rights.
— we need a president who trusts science, who leads by example; a president who does not lie about, deny, politicize, weaponize, exacerbate, and ignore the facts and who acknowledges our collective grief over the 193,000 American lives already lost to COVID-19, and the thousands more that are yet to come.
We are exhausted by the last 3.5 years of the present administration. We are sad. We are angry, frustrated and scared. But most importantly of all ... we are determined, and we will persevere because we know that:
— We need a president who will fight for and restore the soul of our country.
— We need to come back to who we are as a nation.
— We need to change, to heal and to move forward.
And to accomplish this we must do two things: Show up and vote Joe Biden/Kamala Harris on Nov. 3.
Julieanna Gentz, of Washington, formerly of Ottumwa