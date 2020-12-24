Dear Editor,
While grocery shopping this late afternoon at Fareway in Ottumwa, we were most pleasantly surprised to learn that an anonymous, generous angel had paid for our entire order. What a shock! An early Christmas!
With all the negative news of the pandemic continuing to spread out of control and deaths rising, we knew we had to share this very good news.
This might give someone the idea to donate to the Salvation Army's red kettles — they're in need this Christmas.
The spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Ottumwa, Iowa. May God bless our anonymous benefactor.
Don and Marilyn Flinn, Ottumwa