Dear Editor,
First of all, many thanks to all of you who donate to the shelter. Whether it be monetary, supplies, or food we do appreciate all donations. We also want to thank all the individuals, groups, and community organizations who volunteer you time to help our animals and the shelter. We appreciate you.
Our yearly expenses are running approximately $400,000. This includes caring for the animals, vet care, food, supplies, and trying to keeping the shelter building in good repair. Most often when we get animals relinquished to us, they need vet care. This is an area that is very costly to the shelter.
We are happy to report we have adopted out almost 2,000 animals in the last two years. Without our No-Kill policy, what would have happened to them?
Our biggest concern at this time is needing workers. Currently, we are without cat care workers at the shelter. Because of this, we have had to lower the number of cats that we can take. The employees take very good care of the animals and without employees, we are unable to intake as many animals.
The shelter is in need of repairs. Due to a state inspection, we are needing to seal the concrete floors in multiple areas. Also due to fewer dog employees, we need additional fencing which would allow more animals to be exercised. Volunteers are needed. If you like cats, we have a place for you. If you like dogs, we have a place for you. Retirees, we could use your volunteer help or get paid for a few days a week. Come to the shelter and visit with our manager about what services you could help with. There are many areas we could use your help.
Again, I cannot stress enough thanks to all of you who donate in so many ways. With your kindness, the animals are loved and cared for.
Remember: Please spay/neuter and vaccinate your animal(s).
Jean Sporer, Heartland Humane Society