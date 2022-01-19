Dear Editor,
Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and God's Blessing to each of you!
Each year our commitment to American Home Finding includes providing gifts to the current youth at Christmas and also a cash activity/supplies fund. This fund originated from your generous cash donations and has become a very important part of our mission and focus to AHFA. It allows us to have a positive influence throughout the year to both facilities. It provides for many things, from community outings and events to needed supplies and inventory, throughout the year. Your donated items also help maintain the facility inventories and personal supplies.
This year we provided several generic gifts for each resident on Christmas morning and also added a gift card to each one. The staff can also use these gift cards as a learning experience for the residents. We also try to assist the staff with supplies and recurring items. Our idea is to not only help monetarily, but also help with staff efficiency when possible.
Again, thank you for your continued support of the American Home Finding Association, Agency Shelter and Corinthian House. You have truly blessed the youth, staff and facilities through your donations. Please keep them all in your prayers throughout the New Year.
Your generosity defines your experience.
Proverbs 11:25: "Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered."
Items can be donated in a dropbox at Farmers Insurance, 112 N. Court any time. If you would like more details or have any question about this project or a specific donation contact: American Home Finding Association, P.O. Box 46, Agency, IA 52530, www.ahfa.org; Jan and Doug Heinje, 641-777-1153, 3515 Lake Road, Ottumwa, IA 52501, anandoug@pcsia.net; Tom and Marta Shafer, 800-371-6264, Farmers Insurance, 112 North Court, Ottumwa, IA 52501, thomas.lmason@farmersagency.com; Carol and Jack White, 641-777-7832,1303 Hamilton, Ottumwa, IA 52501, cjwhite1@mchsi.com.
Thank you,
Thomas Shafer, Ottumwa